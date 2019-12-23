DA: Former city clerk and police chief stole nearly $70,000 from Creola

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich on Monday announced charges against the former city clerk and police chief for Creola.

Former Police Chief Jerry Taylor and former City Clerk Kim Green are each charged with ethics violation and theft of property. DA Rich says Green stole nearly $39,000 from the city by clocking hours she didn’t work. DA Rich says Taylor stole nearly $29,000 from the city by improperly receiving money through payment requests.

Rich says the victims in this case are the hardworking citizens of Creola.

Taylor is the current Police Chief in Jackson, Alabama. On Friday he sent us this statement:

As you have heard, Jerry has been indicted on charges of theft/ethics violation at a city where he worked previously. While we cannot comment on or discuss the case in detail, we would like to emphatically request that judgement be withheld until the facts are presented. The very real truth is that his innocence must be proven, which is heartbreaking for someone who has devoted his life to public service. Jerry is still the same man we love and respect. Your prayers are coveted, and we ask you to pray for God to lead and guide us through this process. JERRY & TIFFANY TAYLOR

Since working for Creola, Green had been employed by the City of Prichard. DA Rich says there have also been allegations regarding Green in her employment with Prichard.

LATEST STORIES: