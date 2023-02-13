MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — SOS Towing, one of five towing companies that were once in the Mobile Police towing rotation and investigated for insurance fraud in 2019, had its charges dropped Monday, Feb. 13.

In 2019, SOS Towing was accused of overcharging. In September 2019, Mobile Police arrested the owners of SOS Towing. Gary Lamar Smith Sr. and Gary Lamar Smith Jr,. were arrested and faced eight counts of first-degree insurance fraud and two counts of second-degree insurance fraud.

The four other companies were cleared and SOS Towing was the only company to have their owners arrested. They also had four wreckers seized, but were able to get those back in civil court.

WKRG News 5 reached out to the District Attorney Keith Blackwood for comment Wednesday, who mentioned it is the Mobile Police Department’s decision if SOS Towing will “continue to be on the towing list.”

“This case was resolved today in a way to make the defendant pay restitution for his wrongdoing related to filing inflated insurance claims through his towing business,” said Blackwood.

SOS Towing sent WKRG News 5 a statement Monday that said, in part “After years of proclaiming our innocent and fighting to clear our name, it is done.”