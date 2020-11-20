DA: Capital cases on hold in Mobile County due to COVID-19

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Capital cases in Mobile County will not go to trial for at least six months, District Attorney Ashley Rich tells WKRG News 5.

Other trials will continue to be held with extra security protocols in place.

Jury trials resumed in September after a six-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories