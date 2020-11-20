DA: Capital cases on hold in Mobile County due to COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Capital cases in Mobile County will not go to trial for at least six months, District Attorney Ashley Rich tells WKRG News 5.
Other trials will continue to be held with extra security protocols in place.
Jury trials resumed in September after a six-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic.
