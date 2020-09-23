D-SNAP assistance after Sally could be coming to the Gulf Coast

Waves crash near a pier, at Gulf State Park, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Gulf Shores, Ala. Hurricane Sally is crawling toward the northern Gulf Coast at just 2 mph, a pace that’s enabling the storm to gather huge amounts of water to eventually dump on land. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbrt)

(WKRG) — Those left picking up the pieces after Hurricane Sally could see more assistance coming in the near future.

Because of the unique needs of disaster survivors, D-SNAP, or Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, an extension of food stamps could be coming our way. The standards are also different than for any normal SNAP benefits.

The following are the required expenses to qualify:

Home or Business repairs

Temporary shelter or evacuation

Disaster related injuries

Loss of, or delayed income due to disaster

Food loss after disaster due to flooding and/or power outages

D-SNAP has been implemented after past Hurricanes in our area. It aims at helping those large number of households with disaster expenses It normally takes over two weeks for it to take effect.

Alabama Department of Human resources is currently working with Nutrition and Food services to submit a request for D-SNAP. We reached out to ADHR about this request and they sent us the following statement.

“The Alabama Department of Human Resources is currently working with the USDA Food and Nutrition Service on submitting a request for D-SNAP, as recovery efforts continue following Hurricane Sally. The request is being modified from a normal in person application process to include an online option due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It normally takes 14-21 days following a disaster to begin implementing a D-SNAP program. We hope to have an approval for DSNAP in the coming days.” Daniel Sparkman, Alabama Department of Human Resources

Current SNAP clients can also request replacement benefits through their local office. If you need assistance now you are urged to call 211 or go to one of many locations on the Gulf Coast giving out food and hot meals.

