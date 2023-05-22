MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was robbed early Monday morning after two people in a truck ran him off the road, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

Officers were called to San Marino Drive just before 12:45 a.m. Monday for a report of a robbery. When they arrived, officers found that the man was riding his bicycle on Hamilton Boulevard when he was run off the road by a man driving a truck.

A female passenger then allegedly pulled out a gun and forced the man to put his bike into the back of the truck. The two then left the scene. The release said this is an ongoing investigation.