MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department has identified a cyclist who was killed Tuesday morning at the intersection of Moffett Road and Pine Grove Avenue.

Scott Coburn, 54, was riding his bike around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday, when he collided with a vehicle heading west on Moffett Road and approached the left turn lane at Pine Grove Avenue, according to police. Coburn was traveling east on his bike in the center turn lane.

Police said Coburn was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was not impaired, according to police.

This incident is still under investigation. News 5 will provide any further updates as information becomes available.