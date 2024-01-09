MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A cyclist was killed Tuesday morning when his bike collided with a vehicle, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers responded to a traffic crash involving a bicyclist and a vehicle at the Moffett Road-Pine Grove Avenue intersection around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

Early evidence showed the driver was headed west on Moffett Road and collided with the bicyclist, who was headed east in the center turn lane, as he was approaching the left turn lane at Pine Grove Avenue.

The 54-year-old bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His name will be released once the next of kin has been notified.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was not impaired. The investigation remains ongoing.

News 5 will provide updates as more information becomes available.