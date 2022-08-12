MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said a cyclist is in the hospital with “non-life-threatening” injuries, after a car hit the man when he was trying to cross over an intersection Thursday night, according to a release from the MPD.
According to the release, a cyclist tried to cross the northbound lanes of Theodore Dawes Road “from the center lane,” when a car hit him. The car was traveling on Helton Road. Officers responded to the crash at around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11.
The victim was transported to a hospital and is being treated for “non-life-threatening injuries.” This remains an ongoing investigation.
