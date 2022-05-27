MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A cutest pet contest was held Friday, May 26 to raise money for a Mobile shelter that helps those recover from domestic violence.
Student Brianna Adams launched the fundraiser as part of a school project. Adams worked with the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office to make the event possible.
Several pets entered the competition and Adams chose the winner. Molly, a black lab, was deemed “the cutest pet.” In total, the contest raised $654, which will be donated to Penelope House, according to a Facebook post from the Mobile County DA’s office.
Penelope House Director Tonie Ann Coumanis mentored Adams while she worked on her project.
“I appreciate all of Brianna’s hard work on this project. It was a pleasure to mentor her. She is a bright young women with a passion for helping others. It is wonderful to see a young person understand the impact that domestic violence can have on our community.”Tonie Ann Coumanis, director of Penelope House