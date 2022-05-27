MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A cutest pet contest was held Friday, May 26 to raise money for a Mobile shelter that helps those recover from domestic violence.

Student Brianna Adams launched the fundraiser as part of a school project. Adams worked with the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office to make the event possible.

Several pets entered the competition and Adams chose the winner. Molly, a black lab, was deemed “the cutest pet.” In total, the contest raised $654, which will be donated to Penelope House, according to a Facebook post from the Mobile County DA’s office.

Penelope House Director Tonie Ann Coumanis mentored Adams while she worked on her project.