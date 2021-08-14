Cuddle Cot dedicated at Providence Hospital for grieving families with tragedy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Families who experience the tragic loss of a child at birth can get a little extra comfort thanks to a special donation at Providence Hospital. Saturday a ceremony was held to bless the donation of a “Cuddle Cot.” The specialized cot allows mothers and families who lose a child who is stillborn to spend extra time with the child after the baby has passed. The cot was dedicated to the memory of John Ellis Naff, a young child who was stillborn in 2017.

“It can give you extra time with your baby that you may not have otherwise had. It’s a piece of medical equipment that’s a cooling system and it allows you to place the baby with you as long as you need, it’s an important time to grieve,” said mother Elisabeth Naff. Elisabeth Naff says it’s something that makes a traumatic experience a little less traumatic. She lost her child due to Intrahepatic Cholestasis of Pregnancy or ICP. It’s a liver disorder that can only happen during pregnancy and she hopes to raise awareness of the issue for other moms. The Cuddle Cot donation was made through the One Wing Foundation that helps families dealing with pregnancy loss.