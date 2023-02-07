MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Crumbl Cookies Springhill location is set to open this Friday, according to a Facebook post from franchisee Collin Roof.

WKRG reported in January the location in the Rouse’s shopping center at Old Shell and McGregor Avenue would be opening sometime in February. The address is 4356 Old Shell Road.

“We will be spending the next week training our wonderful crew to serve you a box of the best cookies in the world,” reads the post.

Every week, Crumbl Cookies changes their flavors. They offer four to five new flavors each week, including a chocolate chip and sugar cookie option every week.

Crumbl Cookies was established in 2017 in Logan, Utah. Since then, more than 300 locations have been built across 34 states.