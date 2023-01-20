MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A popular cookie company that has taken over social media in the last few years is officially opening a store in Mobile in February, according to a Facebook post from franchisee Collin Roof. Crumbl Cookies announced they would be opening a second location in the WKRG News 5 coverage area in Spring Hill in July 2022.

A Crumbl Cookies is located in Daphne. The Spring Hill location will be located in the Spring Hill Village Shopping Center, which is across the street from Spring Hill College. An exact date has not been given but it is expected to open sometime “next month,” according to Roof.

“Thank you for your patience as we prepare to bring you the 2022 Nappie Award winning BEST COOKIES! ,” reads the post.

Looking for “a fun and dynamic team to join? We are hiring now! Hit us up on indeed,” Roof said in the post.

Every week, Crumbl Cookies changes their flavors. They offer four to five new flavors each week, including a chocolate chip and sugar cookie option every week.

Crumbl Cookies was established in 2017 in Logan, Utah. Since then, more than 300 locations have been built across 34 states.