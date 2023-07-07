MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — Aboard the Perdido Queen, News 5 went on an adventure to get an exclusive look at the site where the Clotilda, the last known slave ship to arrive in the U.S., landed 163 years ago.

Along Mobile River, the remains of the sunken ship rest but the history is as alive and well now, more than ever before.

Some have traced their ancestry back to one of the 110 souls who were held captive on the ship and illegally taken from their homeland in Africa to be brought to Alabama, ripping them from their roots and leaving them to recreate their culture here in the states, in a community known as Africatown.

“Every time I come to the site, I think about the spirit of the ancestors… I could see them looking at each other, wondering what’s going on and they were all they had,” said past president of the Clotilda Descendants Association, Darron Patterson. “We’re coming up the exact route they came up and I just can’t imagine being 14, 15 years old, like they were, away from their parents looking around each other going, what’s happening? what do we do now?”

There’s been a number of ship wreckages in Mobile Bay and it’s easy to mistake one for another. Archaeologists once thought another schooner’s wreckage was the Clotilda. Further research showed that the Clotilda was actually a sunken ship in an area close to a two-story house in Mobile River.

The Clotilda has never been pulled from the water, only select artifacts, that now sit in the Africatown Heritage House.

The story of the Clotilda is one of defiance but also perseverance and resilience.

“They offloaded the captives onto the steamboat czar and carried them further up the river and that’s when Captain William Foster took her (Clotilda) around the corner and burned her because they were close to getting caught in it,” said State Archaeologist with the Alabama Historical Commission, Stacye Hathorn. “This was a crime, and it was a punishable by hanging, so they destroyed the evidence of the crime.”

So Captain Foster thought, but the evidence lives on.

One of the divers who found the wreckage believes the Clotilda’s discovery stands out from the other wreckages from the Transatlantic era of African enslavement.

“Out of all 12,000 vessels, it is the only one where you can actually see the outline of a whole ship,” said Lead instructor with Maritime Archaeology and diver, Kamau B. A. Sadiki. “What’s even more extraordinary is that you can actually see the whole of the cargo hold for the 110 people enduring that horrific crossing of the Atlantic Ocean,”

Sadiki described his time underwater as “treacherous” because of how dark it is where the ship is located. He told News 5 he wrote a prayer to the ancestors that he recited before his first time diving to the wreckage.

Part of it reads:

“Your voices have been silenced for 162 years but the silence ends now. Your voices and memory are lifted from this wretched vessel through us, as we welcome you to speak to us. Our connection will never be broken. You are because we are and we are because of you.”

Patterson stands firm that the story of his ancestors will never die.

“This was meant to happen, I hate to say that, but those 110 souls, served a purpose and they will not be forgotten,” said Patterson. “We’re not going to ever let the world forget this. Ever. Never.”