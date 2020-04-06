Crowds to be further reduced at large stores in Mobile

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson says he will adjust his COVID-19 Executive Order to further limit the number of customers allowed in large stores at one time. Initially the order allowed 40-percent of a store’s capacity. Now, that will drop to 20-percent of capacity.

“We said if we did not see the desired result, then we would change that number,” Stimpson said.

The mayor said over the weekend he observed, and had reported to him, instances of overcrowding in stores, and a lack of proper social distancing.

The Mobile City Council will vote to officially adopt the Mayor’s Executive Order at its Tuesday meeting.