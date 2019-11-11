Crowds came out to support veterans in the Downtown Mobile Veterans Day parade

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Tons of people came out to support veterans this morning at a parade in Downtown Mobile. News 5’s Caroline Carithers was there to talk to the people who attended while our very own Bill Riales emceed the event.

“It is humbling to me that I get to be married to a superhero,” says the wife of a veteran.

Active service members, as well as public officials such as Bradley Byrne, attended this special event. Byrne emphasizes, “They have served our country, so we should have at least one day a year to turn around and say thank you. Today is that day, but every day should be Veterans Day.”

A special thank you not only today but every day to our active service members and veterans who put their lives on the line for our freedom.

