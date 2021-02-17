Crowds, calls for police down for Fat Tuesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fat Tuesday crowds were far smaller than in typical years. About 1,700 people came out to Downtown Mobile to celebrate Mardi Gras on Tuesday. Crowds are typically more than 100,000 people.

“I’ve never seen a Fat Tuesday like the one that I saw yesterday,” said Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste.

The streets of Downtown Mobile were nearly empty on Fat Tuesday. Nothing like the normal crowds of people who gather in the downtown area to celebrate the holiday. Because of that, police had fewer calls for service than in years past.

“Yesterday we dealt with nine complaints, just nine overall complaints, we towed no vehicles, we didn’t write any citations for parking. We got zeros for all of those categories on this Fat Tuesday, had no lost kids. All of those things are pretty significant to a normal Fat Tuesday here,” Battiste said.

Chief Battiste says a number of factors, like the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the cold weather played an impact on the crowd sizes. But, he said they were ready to provide a safe venue for those who did choose to go downtown.

“Those numbers for this year are significantly lower than any other year that I’ve ever been in law enforcement,” said Battiste.

The same went for the entire carnival season, crime reports were down. Throughout all of Mardi Gras season last year, police arrested 42 people on misdemeanor charges. This year, two.

“We had a total of 10 felony arrests last year we didn’t have any this year. Towed vehicles last year, 290, this year we didn’t have any,” Battiste said.