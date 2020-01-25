Crowd thrilled to see Senior Bowl players in first-ever Mardi Gras-style parade

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Reese’s Senior Bowl fever was turned up a notch this year with the first-ever player-involved Mardi Gras-style parade to kick the night off.

News 5’s Robby Baker caught up with Theodore native Lamical Perine on the parade route.

“You know it’s Mardis Gras season and so fun to be back, and to be able to do something like this man and be back in my community, it’s just so great, honestly,” said the Florida Gator running back.

Jalen Hurts was also a big hit with fans.

“I actually saw Jalen Hurts. I got a MoonPie from him! So I caught a MoonPie from his hand,” said parade-watcher Cody Salis. “So basically I caught a pass from Jalen Hurts, it was a good time.”

The parade ended at Cathedral Square with The Revivalists headlining a concert.

