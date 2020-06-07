Cristobal floods Fowl River Marina Pier

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Cristobal is making its presence known in the Fowl River area. Rain and storm surge has flooded the pier. Some pier pilings are barely above the waterline.

I appears a lot of boats left the marina before the storm. One boat owner said he thought the storm surge was up to five feet, which is the highest he’s seen it in some time.

