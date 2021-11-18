CrimeStoppers offering cash reward for information about shooter suspect at Ladd-Peebles Stadium

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — CrimeStoppers is offering a $2,000 cash reward for any information that leads to the arrest of a man possibly involved in the shooting at Ladd-Peebles stadium.

Police are looking for Hezekiah Beflon, who is being charged with five counts of attempted murder for his alleged involvement in the shooting at Ladd Peebles Stadium in October. The shooting left four people injured and one person with life-threatening injuries.

Belfon, also known as “Chop,” is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information, call the Mobile Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867. You can also use the Crime Stopper P3-tips app.

Callers can remain anonymous when calling CrimeStoppers.