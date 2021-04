MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police responded to a shooting at Greentree Apartments at about 10:40 p.m., according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime Map.

A police officer on the scene said a woman was shot in the chest and was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle. The officer said the shooting happened in an upstairs apartment.

