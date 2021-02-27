UPDATE: 5-year-old boy shot in vehicle on Farnell Drive in Mobile

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE (6:10 p.m. 2/27/21): Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste says a 5-year-old-boy was struck by gunfire on Farnell Drive.

Battiste said a person opened fire on the burgundy car the boy and his father and sibling were in. The father and sibling were not injured. 

The child’s condition is not known at this time. Battiste said he was getting ready to go into surgery Saturday evening.

Mobile police are investigating and trying to locate the suspect. Call police if you have any information.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A shooting happened at about 5 p.m. Saturday on Farnell Drive, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime Map.

Mobile police have responded to the scene. Police Chief Lawrence Battiste was on the scene as well. Police placed multiple markers for shell casings. WKRG News 5 is working to get more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories