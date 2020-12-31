Mobile Police find one man shot after fight on Barbara Dr.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE ( 7:19 PM) — Mobile Police confirm to WKRG News 5 that a man was shot on Barbara Drive.
MPD says the victim got in a fight with another man when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him.
The victim was transported to a local hospital, he is expected to be ok. The suspect fled before police arrived.
ORIGINAL STORY (5:25 PM) Mobile police responded to a shooting on Barbara Drive off Summerville Street at about 5 p.m. Thursday, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office crime map.
WKRG News 5 is working to get more details.
LATEST STORIES
- Causey Middle School softball coach charged with rape, sodomy in Tuscaloosa
- Local residents opt for at-home fireworks on NYE
- Adobe Flash ends Thursday and you need to uninstall for security reasons
- ‘If it’s left untouched, it’s not going to be pleasant:’ Distillers face $14k fee for producing hand sanitizer
- Record deer hunting season in Alabama brings reminds for hunters’ safety