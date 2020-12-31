Mobile Police find one man shot after fight on Barbara Dr.

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE ( 7:19 PM) — Mobile Police confirm to WKRG News 5 that a man was shot on Barbara Drive.

MPD says the victim got in a fight with another man when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, he is expected to be ok. The suspect fled before police arrived.

ORIGINAL STORY (5:25 PM) Mobile police responded to a shooting on Barbara Drive off Summerville Street at about 5 p.m. Thursday, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office crime map.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc.

