Crime Map: Police investigate shooting in Prichard

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Billy Williams Street Monday morning, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime Map.

News 5 is working on getting more details.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories