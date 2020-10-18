Crime map: Person shot near Leflore High School

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ave. (WKRG) — According to the Mobile County Crime Map, Mobile police responded to a shooting on Clinton Ave. near Leflore High School.

An officer at the scene said a man was shot and taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition is not known at this time.

There is no further information at this time. This is under investigation. WKRG News 5 will update you when more information is available.

