UPDATE: Mobile Police confirm one man shot on Louise Drive West

UPDATE (2:52 PM) — Police say a man was shot on Louise Drive West Friday.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE (2:32 PM 10/30/20): Corporal Ryan Blakely with the Mobile Police Departments has confirmed a person has died in a shooting on Louise Drive West.

Original story

Mobile Police are on the scene of a shooting on Louise Drive West, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime Map.

Police got the call at 1:44 p.m. WKRG News 5 has a crew on the scene and is working to get more information.

