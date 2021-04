MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime Map, Mobile Police were called to a report of a shooting on Bay Avenue Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to respond at 9:42 a.m.

Mobile Fire-Rescue confirms an 18-year-old female was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening gun shot wound.

