MPD: Man shot on Dog River Drive, suffers life-threatening injuries

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –Mobile Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Dog River Drive Tuesday afternoon.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime Map reports police were called to a home on the 400 block of Crenshaw Street at 1:17 p.m. Mobile Police confirm a man drove himself from Dog River Drive North to the Crenshaw Street location.

Mobile Fire-Rescue confirms a 34-year-old male was treated for a gun shot wound. Police say the man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.

