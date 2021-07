MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Crime Map, Mobile Police are investigating a homicide that took place at an apartment complex on Michael Boulevard Friday morning.

Officers were called out to 3600 Michael Blvd. around 10:19 a.m. according to the crime map.

This is a developing story.

WKRG News 5 has a crew on the scene.