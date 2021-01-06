Crime Map: Mobile Police respond to two shootings near Dr. MLK Jr. Avenue

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime Map, Mobile Police are responding to two shootings off of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue Wednesday.

One of the reports comes from the CVS on Dr. MLK Jr. Avenue. The second at a Shell Gas Station down the street on St. Stephens Road.

This is a developing story.

