UPDATE: Fight leads to shooting on Tucker Street in Mobile

Mobile County

UPDATE (6:11 p.m. 4/1/20): Mobile police say a fight led to a shooting on Tucker Street Thursday afternoon. Police say the victim and man had physical altercation that led to the man pulling a handgun and shooting the victim.  The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police responded to a shooting on Tucker Street Thursday afternoon, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime Map.

Police responded to the scene at about 5:13 p.m. WKRG News 5 is working to get more details.

