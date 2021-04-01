UPDATE: Fight leads to shooting on Tucker Street in Mobile

UPDATE (6:11 p.m. 4/1/20): Mobile police say a fight led to a shooting on Tucker Street Thursday afternoon. Police say the victim and man had physical altercation that led to the man pulling a handgun and shooting the victim. The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police responded to a shooting on Tucker Street Thursday afternoon, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime Map.

Police responded to the scene at about 5:13 p.m. WKRG News 5 is working to get more details.