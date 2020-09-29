Crime Map: Mobile Police respond to shooting on Roderick Road

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police responded to a shooting on Roderick Road at about 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime Map.

WKRG News 5 is on the scene and is working to gather more details.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories