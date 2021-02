MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police responded to a shooting on Basil Street, off Catherine Street, at about 6:53 p.m. Sunday, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office crime map.

Glass from a broken window could be seen inside a truck parked in front of the house. A person was transported to University Hospital, and at this time, their condition is unknown.

WKRG News 5 is reaching out for more details.