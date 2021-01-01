Crime map: Mobile police respond to shooting near Gorgas Park

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police responded to a shooting on Donald Street near Gorgas Park at about 7 p.m. Thursday, according to the Mobile County Crime Map.
WKRG News 5 is working to get more details.
LATEST STORIES
- VP Pence tries to get Gohmert suit dismissed, says it’s a ‘walking legal contradiction’
- More than 40 people given coronavirus treatment instead of vaccine
- Iran’s foreign minister says President Trump trying to ‘fabricate pretext’ to attack Iran
- New coronavirus variant reported in Florida, marking the nation’s 3rd confirmed case
- Study: Kids more likely to be infected by a family member than in a classroom