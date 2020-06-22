THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime map, Mobile Police are investigating a shooting that happened near a shopping center off Theodore Dawes Road.
According to the map, Mobile Police were called to the scene at 7321 Theodore Dawes Road at 1:11 p.m.
WKRG News 5 has a crew on the way.
This is a developing story.
LATEST STORIES:
- Mutation may make coronavirus more infectious, study shows
- 88-year-old liquor store owner says she shot man accused of theft because she’s ‘fed up’
- Director Joel Schumacher dies at 80
- Crime Map: Mobile Police investigate shooting near Theodore shopping center
- WEATHER AWARE: Tracking numerous thunderstorms