Crime Map: Mobile Police investigate shooting near Theodore shopping center

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime map, Mobile Police are investigating a shooting that happened near a shopping center off Theodore Dawes Road.

According to the map, Mobile Police were called to the scene at 7321 Theodore Dawes Road at 1:11 p.m.

WKRG News 5 has a crew on the way.

This is a developing story.

LATEST STORIES: