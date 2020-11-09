UPDATE: Man shot at apartments off Hillcrest Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say they were called to Park West Apartments in reference to shots being fired. They found a man who was shot and he suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police investigating to find the suspect/suspects.
Original story
Mobile Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex off Hillcrest Road Monday afternoon, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime Map.
The call came in at 3:37 p.m. to Mobile Police for a shooting at 1601 Hillcrest Road, according to the Crime Map.
This is a developing story.
