UPDATE: Man shot at apartments off Hillcrest Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say they were called to Park West Apartments in reference to shots being fired. They found a man who was shot and he suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police investigating to find the suspect/suspects.

Original story

Mobile Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex off Hillcrest Road Monday afternoon, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime Map.

The call came in at 3:37 p.m. to Mobile Police for a shooting at 1601 Hillcrest Road, according to the Crime Map.

This is a developing story.

LATEST STORIES: