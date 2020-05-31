Mobile Co. deputies investigating shooting on Old Pascagoula Road

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting off of Old Pascagoula Road Sunday evening.
The MCSO Crime Map says deputies were called around 6 p.m. at a home located at 11930 Old Pascagoula Road in Grand Bay.
This is a developing story.
