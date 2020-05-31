Mobile Co. deputies investigating shooting on Old Pascagoula Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Imagine getting major surgery during the pandemic while also waging a campaign for public office. Democratic candidate Dr. Kiani Gardner did just that. She donated a kidney to a stranger as what's known as an "altruistic donor."

You may have seen Kiani Gardner on stage just a few months ago during our Democratic primary debate. She had the surgery in late April and was recently readmitted to UAB after complications from the surgery. She's back home and says she's doing well.