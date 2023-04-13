MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Crime in Mobile is down. That’s according to the Mobile Police Department’s Annual Report for 2022, released Thursday.

Total crime, including violent crime, is down 4.8 percent from 2021. Homicides dropped nearly 20 percent, from 51 to 41. Reports of rape, robbery and burglary were all down by double-digit percentages.

In the report’s introductory message, Chief of Police Paul Prine credited his department’s 2022 strategic plan.

“There is little doubt that our collective efforts have been a huge success,” Prine wrote.

Larceny was up by about 2 percent year over year, which the department attributes to a spike in catalytic converter thefts.

“This was not only problematic for the City of Mobile but was also an issue nationwide,” Prine wrote of catalytic converter thefts.

Prine said the department’s 2022 strategic plan had three focuses: intelligence-led policing, community engagement, and standards of excellence. Prine thanked the community for its engagement and “the willingness of our citizens coming forward with information.”

Prine said there was still work to be done and that his department would work to build “on those successes of 2022.”

“It cannot be overstated the inherent need for partnering with you – the community,” Prine wrote. “Together, we will stand against the violence in our community and will NOT tolerate the senseless violence perpetrated amongst our citizens, particularly our youth.”