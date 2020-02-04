Crime Alert: MPD looking for serial robber, four victims in two weeks

MOBILE, Ala.(WKRG) — The following is a press release from The Mobile Police Department.

The Mobile Police Department is searching for a serial robber and is asking the public to be on the lookout. Within the past two weeks, four women have been robbed and the suspect’s description in all four robberies is similar.

Police believe the robber is targeting older women. All of the victims have been black females over the age of 60. His target location has been the Toulminville area.

Here are the details on the four robberies.

On Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 6:45 p.m., the victim was sitting in her car at the 1900 block of Jones Avenue when an unknown man carjacked her 2014 Green Kia Soul. The vehicle was discovered the next day abandoned on Osage Street.

On Friday, January 31, 2020 at 6 p.m., the victim was exiting her vehicle at the 1100 block of Edwards Street when an unknown man approached her and demanded her property at gunpoint. The man was last seen walking down Edwards Street.

On Friday, January 31, 2020 at 6:10 p.m., the victims were inside their house located at the 1100 block of Edwards Street when an unknown man knocked on the door. The victims came to the door and the unknown man produced a gun demanding their property. The man then fled the area in one of the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle was later discovered on Osage Street abandoned.

On Monday, February 3, 2020 at 6:04 p.m., the victim had just arrived home at the 900 block of Kooiman Street. As she was exiting her vehicle, an unknown man approached her with a gun. The man demanded her property taking her purse. He then fled the area on Como Street toward Osage Street.

This robbery suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5’10” to 6’1” tall, skinny build, wearing a black or gray hoodie, 16 years old to early 20s, wearing a mask that only covers his lower face, black shoes and black pants.

The suspect is most likely to be on foot, walking.

Residents are asked to be more observant. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call police at 251-208-7211.