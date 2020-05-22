Crews wrap up scene of vacant house fire in Birdville

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Crews are wrapping up on the scene of a vacant house fire in Birdville Friday morning.

The fire was on Eagle Drive. There are no details as to what caused the fire as of yet.

Fortunately, since no one was inside there are no reported injuries.

