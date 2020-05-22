MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Crews are wrapping up on the scene of a vacant house fire in Birdville Friday morning.
The fire was on Eagle Drive. There are no details as to what caused the fire as of yet.
Fortunately, since no one was inside there are no reported injuries.
LATEST STORIES:
- Biden says radio show host ‘ain’t black’ if he considers backing Trump over him
- Gov. DeSantis lifts all restrictions on youth programs and summer camps
- COVID-19 Exposure in Public Works Suspends Garbage Pickup
- Crews wrap up scene of vacant house fire in Birdville
- City of Fairhope summer camp registration is open