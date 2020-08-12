UPDATE: Spire crews repairing gas, water lines struck by lightning in Irvington

IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE (4:42 p.m. 8/12/20): Spire says water and gas lines were struck by lightning, and crews are working to turn off the gas so they can make the repairs. The repairs should be completed sometime this afternoon, and the area is safe.

Crews are working to repair a gas leak and water main break on Taylor Road near Cecil Drive in Irvinginton.

Crews from Spire responded Wednesday afternoon. Some residents told WKRG News 5 that they road was blocked off and they were unable to leave their residences.

