Crews to survey Mobile’s stormwater infrastructure, data will help flood mitigation

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile, as part of RESTORE Act funding, has hired contractors to survey the city’s stormwater infrastructure.

Over the next few months, contractors working with the city will analyze roughly 36,000 stormwater features throughout all neighborhoods, according to a city spokesperson.

The study will give city officials a better understanding of where water goes when it storms as well as the strengths and weaknesses of the drainage system. Data can be used to aid with flood mitigation and environmental protection.

Surveyors will look at things like inlets, cleanouts, manholes and outfalls.