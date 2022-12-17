MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a busy morning for firefighters in Mobile. Several crews were called out for a house fire in the 2900 block of Booker Street. The call came in at about 3 Saturday morning. This is a neighborhood near the I-65 at St. Stephens Road interchange.

Flames could be seen coming out of one of the windows. Smoke was billowing out of the home. It’s not clear what could have started the fire. We don’t know if anyone was hurt at this time. We have reached out to Mobile Fire Rescue for more information on this incident and are waiting to hear back.