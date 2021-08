MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Crews with the Alabama Department of Transportation closed the Bankhead Tunnel at 7 p.m. Sunday ahead of predicted storm surge from Hurricane.

As of Sunday night, a storm surge warning has been issued for coastal areas in Mobile County, with the coastal part of the county expecting to have 2-4′ waves. The area is expected to get 5-8″ inches of rain.

The tunnel will re-open Monday once flooding recedes.