Crews battle house fire on Shelton Beach Rd Ext in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to Shelton Beach Road Extension Thursday morning for a residential fire.

Crews on scene of a #ResidentialFire in the 1800 block of Shelton Beach Rd Ext. Heavy smoke and flames visible from the rear of a single-story home. This is a developing scene. — Mobile Fire-Rescue (@MobileFRD) July 2, 2020

WKRG staff on scene says no one was in the house at the time and everyone is safe.

We will update this story with more details when they become available.

LATEST STORIES: