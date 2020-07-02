Crews battle house fire on Shelton Beach Rd Ext in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to Shelton Beach Road Extension Thursday morning for a residential fire.
WKRG staff on scene says no one was in the house at the time and everyone is safe.
We will update this story with more details when they become available.
