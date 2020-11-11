Crewe of Columbus’ Mardi Gras cancelation, what this means for the 2021 carnival season

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile’s Crewe of Columbus, which would have celebrated its 100th anniversary as a mystic society in 2021 has canceled their ball and parade.

The Crewe of Columbus bar far the largest and oldest organization to cancel their 2021 ball and parade. There are a lot of concerns with this cancelation and the possibility of it creating a domino effect with other organizations It’s sad, it’s a big tradition here so canceling one means a lot of others might be canceled, which I don’t want that to happen,” said Rojansa Knighton a Mobile resident.

Crewe of Columbus made this difficult decision after much debate, mostly surrounding the simple fact they didn’t feel they could adequately celebrate their centennial under covid times. For example, the Civic Center would not be able to hold anywhere near the 5000 plus ball goers they had planned for. Steve Joynt with Mobile Mask said, “They hit a fail-safe point where we either have to pull the plug now or we have to go through a lot of resources trying to make this happen.”

When it comes to the grand picture of Mardi Gras 2021, the main concerns surround parades. Not so much the parade itself floats making mask-wearing and social distancing easy, but rather the dangers with the parade-goers. Joynt saying, “The crowd is the biggest concern, there is only so much you can tell them to do or make them do and the organizations are thinking about do we want to be the reason that people come out and possibly risk their health?”

Nonetheless, a holiday cannot be canceled so the good times will roll one way or another. “It’s still going to be on the calendar and if we don’t have parades going down the street, we will find other ways to celebrate Mardi Gras because it’s a part of us,” said Joynt.

