MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Crewe of Columbus, one of Mobile’s mystic societies, celebrated 100 years this Mardi Gras.

Crewe of Columbus has a rich history with a grand celebration 100 years in the making. The Crewe of Columbus’ history, not only celebrated through the streets of downtown Mobile, but they’re also featured in an exhibit at the Mobile Carnival Museum. One of their members speaking with us said, “it’s been really neat for people to see how it started through the knights of Columbus.”

And that’s how it all began, the all-men’s society consisted only of members with the Knights of Columbus, the global Catholic fraternal organization in 1921 and their first parade in 1922. Over time, the Crewe opened to non-Catholics, while keeping their faith and traditions alive.

“Just thinking about the people who came before us, our past board members, admirals, sailors that really kept the traditions going, we’re very traditional. We kept a lot of the same things going from 22, so it’s really neat to do something that my father and grandfather and other members did a long time ago.”

The exhibit will remain on display through May with memorabilia of members past, past queens, and past revelry.

The Crewe was supposed to celebrate its 100th anniversary last year, but with COVID shutting down balls and parades, the centennial celebration was postponed.

“There’s not many organizations that have gotten to 100, we’re the 5th oldest organization and it’s special just to say that number and with everything we’ve gone through with the pandemic and the variants.”

This year though, it went off without a pandemic to boot celebrating brotherhood, family, tradition, and of course, Mobile Mardi Gras.

There is also a new marker in downtown Mobile signifying their centennial milestone. It’s located on Government Street in front of Oyster City Brewery. The same location the original Knights of Columbus council began COC.