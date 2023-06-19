Dauphin Island's first recorded green sea turtle nest was discovered on Sunday by a crew of volunteers for 'Share the Beach.

‘Share the Beach’ is a non-profit organization that aims to keep beaches safe for other species to nest and live.

The turtle’s tracks were spotted by a group of volunteers early during their morning patrol of the beach.

“There were concerns with the foot traffic all over the crawl, so that’s why we had kind of a larger response than normal,” Sara Johnson, Director of Share the Beach, said.

Johnson said it’s not unusual to see a green sea turtle’s track on the island, but a nest is a rarity anywhere on the Alabama coastline.

The volunteer crew dug around the area for a few hours before finding the egg chamber, which confirmed that a nest had been made.

“We dig very carefully, and we only want to uncover the very top portion of that egg chamber just to identify that, ‘okay, yes there are eggs, and yes this is a nest,’ so we know where to pt our markers and everything,” Johnson said.

Johnson said all sea turtles are listed as endangered species, and the green sea turtles are among the rarest.

The green sea turtle is the second largest species of sea turtle.

Johnson said that if you come across turtle tracks, it’s okay to be curious. She urged people to be curious from a distance.

Johnson said that people should not dig for sea turtle eggs on their own, and to leave it to permitted professionals.