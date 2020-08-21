Crescent to return August 28

Downtown Mobile's movie theater will operate with limited seating and masks required.

With movie theaters reopening nationwide, Downtown Mobile’s cinema gem is getting back in business.

The Crescent Theater will reopen next Friday August 28. “The Personal History of David Copperfield” will be the first film shown.

The Crescent has a normal seating capacity of just 90. Owner Max Morey tells News 5 that every other row will be off limits due to COVID-19 social distancing, meaning a maximum of 45 people will be allowed for each show.

Masks will be required. The theater will be thoroughly cleaned after each showing.