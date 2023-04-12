MOBILE, Ala.(WKRG) — Crescent Theatre, the 14-year-old, downtown single-theatre is closing its doors for good. After years of business and a movie experience unlike any other, the news hits close to home for some.

Tonya Luke, a Mobile local, says she loved going to the theatre to catch a movie and how “homey” the environment was.

“It feels like a family downtown has been taken away,” Luke said.

Bill Goodman, a Mobile local says he is sad to see it go.

“It’s just terrible, I maybe was not the best customer, but I would come at least once a month, but I will miss it,” Goodman said.

Buzz Jordan has lived in Mobile for 40 years and has been going to the theatre since the day it opened. When he heard the news, he knew he wanted to try and save it.

“I actually made an offer on it, a written offer, but it was not what Mr. Switzer, the owner of the building wanted as far as the finances and timing of it,” Jordan said.

Carol Hunter has been a board member of the film society for years and says she is devastated about the decision.

“It has been the most amazing place to watch a film, just personally to have that experience of watching a film in a small intimate theatre, where you always know people and the employees is so special,” Hunter said.

WKRG spoke with the owner of the theatre today as well and he said on Thursday, they will be clearing the theatre out.