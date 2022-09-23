MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Downtown Mobile’s favorite theater may not be closing anymore following an outpour of community support.

The Crescent Theater off Dauphin Street was supposed to close on Oct. 1, and after the news broke, people expressed their concerns on social media.

Max Morey is the owner of the Crescent Theater. Morey told News 5 through a phone call that people within the community have stepped forward to save their favorite theater.

Attorney Buzz Jordan is working with contractors and investors to help save the property. Jordan said people came forward with support for the theater.

“What we’re hoping is if we can come with a group of investors to offer to purchase it,” said Jordan. “And we come to an agreement with the owner of the building, so the investors will buy the Crescent, and they will have an agreement in place and it continued to be operated as a movie theater.”

When Jordan heard the news about the theater shutting down, he sprang into action and worked on this plan for about a week.

“People who love the crescent love Downtown, and they want to try to save it and operate it as a theater,” said Jordan. “A lot of theaters downtown have closed and gone away. That’s a big part of downtown Mobile.”

Mobile natives like Laura Steele are happy to see the possibility of the theater staying open.

“It’s a really unique spot in Mobile and a really cool venue, so we actually just moved back to the area,” said Steele. “And this is one of the places that we were looking forward to spending time and enjoying movies here.”

Jordan said the theater will stay open through October. He is still working on finalizing a deal with contractors and investors to buy the property.